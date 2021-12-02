Sumokoin Price Tops $0.0785 on Major Exchanges (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $35,504.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.20 or 0.00401243 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 46,449,948 coins and its circulating supply is 39,749,948 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

