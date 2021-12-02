Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNDL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 118,764,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,663,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $982.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 5.69. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

