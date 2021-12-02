Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 321,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 246,208,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sundial Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $959.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 5.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 124.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 8,529,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Sundial Growers by 16.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 397,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,549 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 333,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sundial Growers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 149,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

