Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 321,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 246,208,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sundial Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $959.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 5.69.
About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
