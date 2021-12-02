Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOVA. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of NOVA opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

