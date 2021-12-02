Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Sunoco worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

