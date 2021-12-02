Super Zero Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $38.71 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,855,060 coins and its circulating supply is 335,997,008 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

