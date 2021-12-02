SuperRare (RARE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.26 Million

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00002930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $170.66 million and approximately $25.26 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00236211 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

