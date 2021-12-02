SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $944.03 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. SushiSwap has a market cap of $944.03 million and $226.34 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.42 or 0.00012986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00236102 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00086872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 237,971,647 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

