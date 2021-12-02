suterusu (SUTER) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.37 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $26.37 million and $1.22 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00237642 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00087457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.