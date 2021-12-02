Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $574.00 and last traded at $574.00. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $546.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.48.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.