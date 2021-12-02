Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Switch traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 29476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWCH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 525,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,045.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,826,555 shares of company stock valued at $46,669,009. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Switch by 23.7% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth about $2,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 151.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.