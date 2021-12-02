Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Allegion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Allegion by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $122.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.