Symmetry Partners LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $142,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,838,407 shares of company stock worth $113,473,512 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

NYSE SNAP opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.