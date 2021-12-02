Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 7,128 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 450,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,314 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

