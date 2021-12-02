Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $310.00 at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.85.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $286.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.89. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $298.44. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $439,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,796 shares of company stock worth $10,167,405 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after buying an additional 68,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synaptics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

