SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins.”

SNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

SYNNEX stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average is $117.36. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,555 shares of company stock valued at $375,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in SYNNEX by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SYNNEX by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in SYNNEX by 1,475.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

