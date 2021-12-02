Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $334.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $361.22.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.92.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.