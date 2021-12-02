Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $415.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.92.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $334.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $361.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

