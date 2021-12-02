Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $334.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $361.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.31.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.25.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.