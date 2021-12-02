T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

