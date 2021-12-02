T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $196.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $144.51 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

