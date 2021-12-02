Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.70 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $228,640.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tachyon Protocol alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00100560 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tachyon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tachyon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.