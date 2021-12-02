Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $120.63 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $99.43 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

