Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

NYSE TSM opened at $120.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $624.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $99.43 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

