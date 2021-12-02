Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $632.60

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 632.60 ($8.26) and last traded at GBX 632.60 ($8.26), with a volume of 41623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641.20 ($8.38).

Several research firms have weighed in on TATE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 673.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 726.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.