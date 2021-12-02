TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TCG BDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $730.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 116.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 25.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 18.0% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCG BDC (CGBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.