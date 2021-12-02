Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Hits $1.31 on Exchanges

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002307 BTC on major exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $565,327.32 and $84,288.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00063644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00070888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00095134 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.02 or 0.07845376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,586.55 or 0.99806868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021223 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

