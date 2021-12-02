Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.98

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 461035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

