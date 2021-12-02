Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.98

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 461035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
