Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.95) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($3.86) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.60) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.73 ($3.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of €2.63 ($2.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.36.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

