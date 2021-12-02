Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.60 Per Share

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 1.5978 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Telenet Group’s previous dividend of $0.84.

TLGHY opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. New Street Research raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

