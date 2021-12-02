Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.86. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

