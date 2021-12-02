Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $272,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 152,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 20,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

WY opened at $37.64 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

