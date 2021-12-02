Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $460,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after acquiring an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $310.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.29. The company has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,136,645. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

