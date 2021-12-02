Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $87.90. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

