Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDF opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

