Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Short Interest Update

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 793,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

