Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Raised by Elemental Capital Partners LLC

Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up approximately 6.6% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $149.24. 26,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,865. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day moving average of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

