Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Tesla by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,540,581 shares of company stock worth $2,764,365,774. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,093.63. 539,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,778,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $976.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $777.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

