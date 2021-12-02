Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,524 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $138,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 31.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,540,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,365,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $22.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,072.19. 238,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,778,195. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $976.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $777.50. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.37, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

