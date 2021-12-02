Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.27. 47,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,679. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.