TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. TFI International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFII. Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41. TFI International has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

