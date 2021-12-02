TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of TGTX opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,841,000 after purchasing an additional 507,028 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,115,000 after purchasing an additional 352,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

