Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 79.8% in November

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,612,300 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the October 31st total of 896,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days.
Thai Beverage Public stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.
About Thai Beverage Public
