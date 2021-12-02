Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 79.8% in November

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,612,300 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the October 31st total of 896,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days.

Thai Beverage Public stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.