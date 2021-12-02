Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Thai Oil Public from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TOIPF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. Thai Oil Public has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

