The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.44 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.96.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

