The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $959.00

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 959 ($12.53) and last traded at GBX 967 ($12.63), with a volume of 72006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990 ($12.93).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,026.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £913.09 million and a PE ratio of 3.53.

Get The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.02%.

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Simon Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 991 ($12.95) per share, with a total value of £24,775 ($32,368.70).

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.