The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $2,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 15.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of BCO opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.09. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

