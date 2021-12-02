The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

Clorox stock opened at $165.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average of $170.96. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

