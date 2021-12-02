The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $373.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.44 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

