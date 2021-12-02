The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 121,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,501. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.